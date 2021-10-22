State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.62.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

