State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

