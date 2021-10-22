State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.
NYSE:STT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.36.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
