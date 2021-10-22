Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 83,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,792. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

