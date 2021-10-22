Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.
Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 83,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,792. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
