Stephens Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $133.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

