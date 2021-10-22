Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

STER stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

