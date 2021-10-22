Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $25.87 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

