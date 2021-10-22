Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.