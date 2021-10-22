Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 352.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

