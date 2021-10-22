Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

