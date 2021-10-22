Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

