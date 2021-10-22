Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 289 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,729,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in AutoZone by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,807.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,540.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,815.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

