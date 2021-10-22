Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

