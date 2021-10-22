Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $114.22 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

