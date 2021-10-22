Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.07 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after buying an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.