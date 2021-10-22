Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

