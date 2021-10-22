Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Ryder System worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

