Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,991 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $52.64 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

