Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Albany International worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

