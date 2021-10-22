Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,978 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.