Stifel Nicolaus Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

