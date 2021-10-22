Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 514% compared to the average daily volume of 482 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 4,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

