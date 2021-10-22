StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,899 shares of company stock worth $2,500,367. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

