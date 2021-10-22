Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%.

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

