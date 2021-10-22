Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%.
NASDAQ:STRT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
