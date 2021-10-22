Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Südzucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.85 ($17.47).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Monday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

