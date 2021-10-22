Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 4.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TPL traded up $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,256.09. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,456.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

