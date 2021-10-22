Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.58 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

