Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.