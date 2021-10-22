SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2,603.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

