Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 10,811 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 330.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Outset Medical stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

