Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Lowered to Sell at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

