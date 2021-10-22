Swarm One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,152.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $25,152.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00196893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

