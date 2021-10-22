Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Issues Earnings Results

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

SWDBY traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

