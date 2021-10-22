Sylebra Capital Ltd Makes New $93.51 Million Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,512,000. UP Fintech comprises about 2.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 2.00% of UP Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 299.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 235.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 140,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

