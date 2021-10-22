Sylebra Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,251 shares during the quarter. Youdao makes up 0.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Youdao were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,204. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.