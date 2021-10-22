Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $321.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day moving average of $280.65. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

