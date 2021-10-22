Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

