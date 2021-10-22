TaaS Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars.

