Tabor Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tabor Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.53, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

