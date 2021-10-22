Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for about 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $37.91. 25,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

