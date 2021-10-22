Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 448,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. E2open Parent comprises about 3.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

