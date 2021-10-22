Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

