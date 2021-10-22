Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.