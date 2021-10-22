Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

