Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $112.29. 123,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

