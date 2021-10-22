TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.32.

TRP stock opened at C$67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

