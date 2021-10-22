TD Securities Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.43.

CIX stock opened at C$28.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$28.30.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

