TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 8,076,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

