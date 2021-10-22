Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 233.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $218,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 88.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX stock opened at $378.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

