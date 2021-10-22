Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,276 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 266,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

