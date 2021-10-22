Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems faces intense competition from low-cost mobile operators. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades, and spectrum licensing might put pressure on its operating performance. The company considers volatile pricing movement and constant churn as primary concerns. It is expected to be hurt by Federal Communications Commission’s regulations. The amended rules are likely to affect the availability of broadband solutions throughout the nation as local carriers struggle to secure the needed financial strength to survive in a competitive market. However, strong smartphone demand at its wireless wing, U.S. Cellular, is a major tailwind. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.52 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

